Gor Mahia go Samba as Brazilian Oliveira is named new head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Barely 24 hours after announcing officially their divorce with British coach Steve Polack, record Kenyan premier League champions Gor Mahia have announced a new marriage with Brazilian tactician Roberto Oliveira.

The coach, formerly with Rwanda’s Rayon Sports arrived in the country this morning, signing his contract and officially introduced to the K’Ogalo legion.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of our new coach Roberto Oliveira from Brazil. He has had long coaching experience in Africa thus making him more conversant with African football. We think he will be a great asset in our quest to achieve better results on the field,” Gor Mahia chair Ambrose Rachier said.

The Brazilian was Rayon’s head coach three years ago when his side denied Gor Mahia an opportunity to advance to the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

“After leaving Rayon Sports, I got three offers to come back to Africa but I turned them down…. When Gor Mahia came knocking, I couldn’t turn it down because I like the club…. I like their style because I have seen Gor Mahia play many times and even had a tie against them in CAF competition. I am happy to be offered the chance to coach the team,” Roberto said, speaking after arriving in the country.