Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zambia head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic during their friendly against Kenya's Harambee Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2020

Football

We need VAR in football! – Micho fumes after Zambia disallowed goal

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The post-game talk after the friendly match between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Zambia’s Chipolopolo was what the visitors considered as a late equalizer that was not given by the match officials, despite claims the ball had crossed the line.

After a goalmouth melee, the ball seemed to have crossed the line, but the second assistant referee instead waved for a goal-kick after the final kick off the madness went wide.

And Zambia’s head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic couldn’t hide his frustration after the game, saying with Videos Assistant Referees (VAR), the goal would have been given.

“We scored a genuine second goal but it was not given. All those talking and saying that VAR is not needed in football now have got the answers today because this is comedy. On this level it is not supposed to happen by all means,” Micho, clearly frustrated said after the final whistle.

He added; “In football you win or learn a lesson.We have learnt a lesson. We shall not look at the obvious intentional mistake by the second assistant referee but we look at ourselves critically.”

  • Zambia players protest to the referees after their late goal that was not given

Stars were leading 2-0 at halftime courtesy of a Tandi Mwape own goal and Cliff Nyakeya strike, but came alive in the second half, taking advantage of Stars’ fatigue.

Substitute Emmanuel Chabula halved the deficit with 10 minutes left and they believed they should have had a second when the ball crossed the line.

Despite the defeat, Micho who has previously coached Rwanda and Uganda in the region was pleased with the performance of his team who had beaten Malawi 1-0 in their first friendly on Tuesday. They will play South Africa in their final friendly on Sunday.

  • Harambee Stars defenders clear an aerial ball during their friendly match against Zambia at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2020

“What we have come here for we got. We have tested 17 players and we have seen what they are capable of doing and this was the point. Sometimes you can lose a game but inside yourself you have sweet taste,”

“We have dominated and over-dominated Kenya at their home. We conceded a second goal from a counter attack which is unacceptable.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have scored a goal and we had chances to score more. It was important to come away and play the game well and demonstrate our game model and I believe whatever we have done on the field, we did well dominating in all aspects of the game apart from goals,” the Serbian tactician stated.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved