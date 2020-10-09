Sports CS Amina Mohamed elected as member of World Motor Sport Council

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has been elected into the World Motor Sport Council Board, FIA President Jean Todt announced on Friday.

“Amina Mohamed, Minister for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya, elected as a new member of the World Motor Sport Council. A great asset for @FIA advancing gender equality and diversity,” Todt announced on his official Twitter Account.

Amina has been at the forefront of ensuring that Kenya retains its hosting rights for one of the legs of the World Rally Championship, the Safari Rally.

The Rally was initially slated for June this year but was pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports CS tweeted her response saying; “Honoured to join the World Motor Sport Council”.