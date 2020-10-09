Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed during a past meeting at her Kencom House office.

Headlines

Sports CS Amina Mohamed elected as member of World Motor Sport Council

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has been elected into the World Motor Sport Council Board, FIA President Jean Todt announced on Friday.

“Amina Mohamed, Minister for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya, elected as a new member of the World Motor Sport Council. A great asset for @FIA advancing gender equality and diversity,” Todt announced on his official Twitter Account.

Amina has been at the forefront of ensuring that Kenya retains its hosting rights for one of the legs of the World Rally Championship, the Safari Rally.

The Rally was initially slated for June this year but was pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports CS tweeted her response saying; “Honoured to join the World Motor Sport Council”.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved