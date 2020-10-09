Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan will face Celtic in the Europa League group stage

Football

Ibrahimovic in doubt for Milan derby after new positive virus test

Published

ROME, Italy, Oct 8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks likely to miss the Milan derby this month after his club AC Milan announced Thursday that the veteran Swede had again tested positive for coronavirus.

Ibrahimovic, who went into quarantine two weeks ago when he first tested positive, must test negative twice before he can return to the Milan squad, whose next game is the derby against Inter at the San Siro on October 17.

Brazilian defender Leo Duarte, whose last test was also negative, is also continuing his quarantine. The rest of the players are all negative, the club said.

City rivals Inter have also been hit by Covid-19, with the club announcing on Thursday that midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini had tested positive.

The two new Inter cases come a day after it was revealed that Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar and Italy under-21 international Alessandro Bastoni had also returned positive tests after joining up with their respective national teams.

Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24, prompting him to fire off a feisty tweet: “The Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

The 39-year-old has since posted on social networks a video of him training at home.

In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second in Serie A after winning all three of their games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ibrahimovic extended his contract with Milan by one year after a six-month stint last season.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved