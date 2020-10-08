England based youngster Clarke Oduor hopes to stamp name in Harambee Stars squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – England based left back Clarke Oduor finally linked up with the Harambee Stars squad preparing for the friendly match against Zambia on Wednesday night, ready for his first ever assignment with the Kenyan national team.

Oduor was called up by Kimanzi after impressing with Barnsley this season, most notably scoring the goal that guaranteed them safety in the English Championship.

“I am really delighted and excited to be here. It is a great opportunity for me and I am honoured. Hopefully this is one of many call ups and definitely I hope I can stamp my name in the team in the upcoming games and give 100pc,” Oduor said after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. England based left back Clarke Oduor arriving for international duty with the Harambee Stars on October 7, 2020.

The 21-year old will only have a day of training to impress head coach Francis Kimanzi before the friendly match against Zambia on Friday and he hoes he can grab the opportunity with both hands with his targets also being to be part of the squad in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“My personal goal for me is to get into the team and play and of course this will be an honour for me and my family. The collective goal is definitely to play my part when called upon and help the team win games,” Oduor said.

Oduor, nicknamed Clarkey was born in Siaya but raised in the United Kingdom and started his career in the Leeds United Academy, before he was promoted to the senior team in 2017.

He however moved to Barnsley on deadline day in 2019, but proved to be a worthy signing on the last day of the season when he came off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory against Brentford barely three minutes after his introduction.

That result ensured they finished a point above Charlton who were eventually relegated. Kenyan left back Clarke Oduor celebrates his winning goal for Barnsley during their match against Brentford. The goal saved them from relegation. PHOTO/TalkSport

“That was an amazing moment for me and that goal is one that I will forever cherish and remember. It was a surreal moment for me and my family and definitely I am hoping I can continue giving my best,” he states.

Oduor can play as a left back or a wingback and he hopes he can fill the void left by Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma who has just returned to full training with his Swedish top tier side AIK after recovering from a fractured leg.

The other only left back in the team is Tusker’s Hillary Wandera, but he hasn’t played competitive football since March.