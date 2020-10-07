Connect with us

2021 Cup of Nations qualifying restarts next month.

Football

Zambia edge Malawi in AFCON warm-up Ahead of Harambee Stars friendly

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct 7 – Ahead of its friendly match against Kenya’s Harambee Stars in Nairobi, the Chipolopolo of Zambia edged out Malawi 1-0 in Lusaka Wednesday to kick off seven days of African warm-up international matches before 2021 Cup of Nations qualifying restarts next month.

Zambia are expected in Kenya on Thursday ahead of the build-up match slated for Friday at the upgraded Nyayo National Stadium, a tie that Kenya will also use to prepare for their back-to-back 2021 Cup of Nations qualifying match against Comoros.

Collins Sikombe scored the only goal after 14 minutes behind closed doors at the National Heroes Stadium by gathering a long pass and rounding goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Zambia, the only African country playing three matches during the FIFA window, face Kenya in Nairobi Friday and South Africa in Rustenburg Sunday.

Victory over southern Africa neighbours Malawi marked a winning debut as Zambia coach for vastly experienced Serb Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

The 51-year-old has also coached the national teams of Rwanda and Uganda and clubs in Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, Sudan and Egypt.

Zambia play Botswana twice during November as they seek to atone for a dismal start to Cup of Nations qualifying in which they were hammered in Algeria and lost at home to Zimbabwe.

