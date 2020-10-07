Connect with us

Limuru Starlets grace Betway Sports Development webinar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Betway Kenya has launched the second chapter of its Sport Development program in a webinar that hosted Limuru Starlets at their home turf.

Limuru Starlets is a team built on a foundation of teaching young women life skills on how to be agents of change in their own lives and in their respective communities through sports.

The first session of the educational webinar featured keynote speakers Chris Barnes, a sport scientist at UEFA, and Nico Labohm, the Technical Director Super Sport United Academy.

‘’We are very honored as a team to take part in this webinar. We saw what Betway did for the previous guest team and are grateful that they have decided to extend the opportunity to us. We have worked hard in previous tournaments and matches and are confident that the knowledge and skill we will gain from the webinar will greatly impact our growth in future matches and enable us to scale new heights in football,’’ said Limuru Starlets founder James Kairu.

The Betway Sports Development webinar will take place over two sessions highlighting sports science and a mentorship opportunity for the participating team.

‘’It’s quite exciting to embark on the second chapter of the Betway Sports Development webinar and even more so with a women’s team.  We are aware that women’s sports teams do not share as many opportunities as men do and that’s part of the reason we are excited about their involvement. We encourage the Limuru Starlets to shoot for the stars and gather as much as knowledge from our panelists,” said Betway Public Relations Executive Karen Njerenga.

In addition to supporting initiatives like the Sports Development program, Betway also sponsors Kenya’s FKF Cup. The sponsorship of the FKF CUP is part of the betting provider’s global efforts

to promote sports, efforts that include being the proud sponsor of West Ham in the English Premier League and Levante in La Liga.

