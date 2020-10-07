Five local channels now available to live stream on Showmax

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Online TV service provider Showmax have brought their packages closer to Kenyans after announcing inclusion of five local television channels, K24 TV, KBC Channel 1, KTN Home, KTN News and NTV to their package.

This will enable Kenyans to get even more local and international content in entertainment and news that will now be available on streaming service Showmax, 24 hours a day.

Showmax already streams some of the most talked-about Kenyan series including Selina, Kina and Njoro wa Uba as well as Hollywood movies, series, and the best kids’ content, not to mention live sport from SuperSport on Showmax Pro. Now, Showmax has added a selection of live channels to its content catalogue.

The live channels will be available to Showmax and Showmax Pro subscribers, including the mobile plans, and will be available on web and mobile devices, as well as select Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

Speaking about the development, Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at MultiChoice, said: “We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Showmax experience for our subscribers. Whether it’s M-Pesa payments or daily episodes of Maisha Magic favourites like Selina, Kina and Kovu as well as weekly episodes of Sol Family and Hullabaloo Estate, our local-first approach keeps our Kenyan subscribers top of mind.

“With the addition of these live channels, Showmax offers Kenyans a one-stop streaming destination featuring the best of international and Kenyan shows, movies and kids’ shows, the world’s best sport from SuperSport on our Pro plan and now, live streams of Kenya’s biggest channels.”

The launch of the live channels follows the launch of Showmax Pro in July, which adds live sport from SuperSport, news and music channels to the existing entertainment catalogue. Both Showmax and Showmax Pro are available on a mobile plan that is half the price and available to stream on mobile devices.