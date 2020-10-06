Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Partey time: Thomas Partey moved from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on Monday

English Premiership

No Thomas no Partey! Arsenal pay buyout clause to sign Ghanaian midfielder from Atletico

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 5Arsenal signed midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the biggest move of transfer deadline day on Monday after meeting the Ghanaian’s 50 million euro (Sh6.4bn) buyout clause.

Partey has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who were looking to bolster their options in central midfield.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.”

Uruguayan international Lucas Torreira has gone the other way from Arsenal to Atletico on a season-long loan deal.

Atletico said in a statement: “La Liga informed Atletico de Madrid at 11.28pm on Monday that Arsenal representatives have paid Thomas Partey’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters.

“The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023.”

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the season, winning three of their opening four Premier League games, as they aim to return to the Champions League next season for the first time in five years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arsenal are banking on Thomas Partey to help get the Gunners back into the Champions League next season © AFP/File / GABRIEL BOUYS

However, the Londoners have been short in midfield with Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi, who has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan, frozen out by Arteta.

Partey was part of the Atletico sides that reached the 2016 Champions League final and beat Arsenal on the way to winning the Europa League in 2018.

A tough-tackling midfielder with an eye for goal, the 27-year-old scored 16 times in 188 appearances for Atletico since breaking into the first team in 2015.

“Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal,” said the club’s technical director Edu. “He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club.

“We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times.

“With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad. We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.”

Partey join up with his new team-mates next week after he returns from international duty with Ghana.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved