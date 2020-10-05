Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe controls the ball during a match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Timbe, Origi join list of Harambee Stars absentees for Zambia friendly

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Ayub Timbe and goalkeeper Arnold Origi have joined the list of absentees for Harambee Stars’ friendly match against Zambia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday as the team commenced training on Monday morning.

The Federation had already indicated that skipper Victor Wanyama, midfielder Joahnnah Omollo and red hot striker Michael Olunga were unconfirmed for travel.

Wanyama (Canada), Omollo (Belgium) and Olunga (Japan) will not able to travel for the friendly due to the restrictions in their respective countries they play in. The same is for Finland based Origi who was set for a return to the national team for the first time in five years.

Timba (China) is also facing a similar predicament.

The five would have been required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon their return from Kenya, a requirement that would mean they miss several important matches for their clubs.

“We have had to make do without them because they would have missed some very important games for their clubs. This will present the coach with an opportunity to test other players,” Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno stated.

Nonetheless, England based defender Clarke Oduor has been named in the final list for Friday’s friendly and is expected to make his debut for the national team after performing well with English Championship side Barnsley.

Cliff Nyakeya who has hit the right notes with his Egyptian club Masr FC is also expected in, same as Sweden based Eric Johannah and Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu. Simba duo of Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango are also expected in.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South African based midfielder Anthony Teddy Akumu and forward Mohamed Katana based in Belarus with Isloch are also listed as well as JS Kabilye’s Masud Juma who has recovered from COVID-19.

Zambia are expected in the country on Thursday.

Final list for Zambia friendly

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved