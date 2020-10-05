IN PICTURES: Kip Keino Classic delivers the Nairobi Magic at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Nairobi successfully hosted its first ever global one-day event at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, the Kip Keino Classic bringing an end to the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.

The inaugural Continental Gold Tour had seven rounds, reduced from the initial 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenya’s was to be staged in May, but had to be pushed after the virus shut down sports in the world.

And on Saturday, the action on the track and field and the color in the stands provided a spectacle for the athletics family, as a ray of light that finally, sports in the country was crawling back after six months in the coronavirus darkness.

Capital Sports provides a picturesque look at the events on Saturday.

Martin Sawe clears during the high jump event at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics is beautiful. Don’t we all agree? PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

These ones got the social distancing and masking up memo. Fans follow action at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The miss clearly read the memo; Mask up. But the Mr might have missed that bit.. Oh yeah.. there’s the small issue of social distancing too. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

One for the gram! The patriotic Kenya ensures his followers knew he was at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

This fan knew the best way possible to enjoy action at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics Kenya chief starter Samson Katam blazes the gun at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Nicholas Kimeli enjoys a breather after steaming to victory in the 5.000m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Mary Moraa drops to the tartan after digging herself out to clinch silver in the 400m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The action was tough and intense at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Victory is sweet! Action at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Mask up! World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri entering the stage at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Souped up Collins Omae smiles on before his 400m event at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Camera biting action: every piece of turn and twist had to be captured on the lenses at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Traditional drummers entertain the crowd at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Vanice Kerubo laces up before steaming to an easy victory in the 400m hurdles at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

No running to and fro on the field to get the javelin. Mr Mini got us sorted fellas. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

I really wanna see you jump guys. I’ve heard a lot about you. The traditional dancers provided the entertainment at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Every beautiful action was captured at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya