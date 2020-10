BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – Liverpool’s 100 percent start to the Premier League season came to an end in stunning fashion as Ollie Watkins’s first-half hat-trick helped Aston Villa thrash the English champions 7-2 on Sunday.

Deflected efforts from John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish compounded a night to forget for Jurgen Klopp’s men before Grealish completed the scoring.

-More to follow