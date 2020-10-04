Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Karim Benzema bagged the second as Real Madrid took top spot in La Liga

Football

Real Madrid gathering momentum after Levante victory

Published

MADRID, Spain, Oct 4Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzama both scored in a 2-0 win over Levante.

Vinicius, who had proved decisive in Madrid’s win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday, looked set to see off Levante as well, before Benzema notched his first goal of the season late on.

Madrid have now recorded three clean sheets from their four opening games, although a draw away at Real Sociedad has given an early advantage to Barcelona, who play away at Sevilla later on Sunday.

Madrid and Barca had earlier played out the first ever women’s Clasico after Madrid finally launched their female team this season. Yet Barcelona showed their superiority in a 4-0 rout.

But the men’s team have become something of a defensive juggernaut under Zidane after their solidity and resilience formed the basis of their successful title bid last term.

They have 10 points from 12 available, after three consecutive wins.

Levante, meanwhile, have managed only one victory from first four matches and this defeat means they drop into the relegation places.

Vinicius gave Madrid the lead after 16 minutes when Levante failed to clear a corner and the Brazilian calmly curled in for his second goal in two games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He could have made it two but overhit a pass intended for Benzema and then Levante hit the crossbar, Nikola Vuckevic at the back post almost capitalising on some hesitation from Thibaut Courtois.

Levante found it difficult to cope with Madrid’s pressing and Benzema and Vinicius both should scored when twice they won the ball back in dangerous positions.

Sergio Ramos also had a headed goal ruled out for offside but Levante went close to a late equaliser as Clerc and Enis Bardhi both tested Courtois.

But Benzema tore away on the break in injury-time and finished to complete a convincing win.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved