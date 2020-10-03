Connect with us

Michael Olunga celebrates after his hattrick for Kashiwa Reyol during a past match. PHOTO/J League/Twitter

Football

Red hot Olunga strikes brace for Reysol, equals best ever scoring form

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga’s scoring streak in the Japanese J1 League continued as he equalled his best ever top flight scoring season with a brace as Kashiwa Reysol beat Yokohama FC 3-0 on Saturday.

Olunga’s two goals in the Saturday tie take his season tally to 19, equaling his best ever scoring form in Gor Mahia when he netted 19 goals for Gor Mahia to be named the Kenyan Premier League player of the year in 2015.

The striker’s 19 goals in 20 matches now sees him stretch further away in the J1 League Golden Boot hunt and he goes eight clear of second placed Everaldo of Kashima Antlers.

Olunga who was also booked late in the first half opened the scoring for Reysol in the fourth minute with a clinical low finish after racing onto a long ball planted behind the Yokohama defense by Brazilian midfielder Cristiano.

He then made it 2-0 for Reysol in the 76th minute finishing off an assist from Naoki Kawaguchi. The Japanese midfielder lifted the ball to Olunga at the edge of the box, the Kenyan forward taking it away from his marker with a deft touch before firing it into the bottom left corner.

Reysol then creamed the victory in added time through substitute Hidekazu Otani who had just spent three minutes on the pitch.

The victory took Reysol to sixth in the J1 League standings.

