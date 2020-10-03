Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United will go to last season's runners-up PSG in their first Champions League group game on October 20

Football

Man Utd to start Champions League campaign at PSG, Liverpool travel to Ajax

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 2Paris Saint-Germain will host Manchester United in the opening round of Champions League group games on October 20, it was confirmed on Friday as UEFA revealed all fixtures for the competition.

The return clash at Old Trafford will be on December 2, with the sides also facing RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H.

Meanwhile Premier League champions and 2019 Champions League winners Liverpool will start their Group D campaign away to Ajax in Amsterdam on October 21.

Other highlights of the opening round of matches include Chelsea playing host to Europa League winners Sevilla on October 20 and Manchester City beginning their latest bid to win the competition for the first time at home to Porto the following night.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich have a tough start to their defence of the trophy as they play Atletico Madrid in Bavaria.

UEFA said on Thursday it will allow spectators back into matches in the Champions League and its other competitions “at a maximum of 30 percent” of capacity.

However, the loosening of restrictions is subject to national authorities giving the green light and UEFA acknowledged that certain games may still go ahead behind closed doors or with even more limited numbers of fans.

Away supporters will not be allowed in “until further notice”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Champions League opening fixtures (10pm unless stated)

Tuesday, October 20

Group E

Chelsea v Sevilla, Rennes v Krasnodar

Group F

Zenit Saint-Petersburg v Club Brugge (1655), Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Dynamo Kiev v Juventus (1655), Barcelona v Ferencvaros

Group H

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United, RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

Wednesday, October 21

Group A

Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow (1655), Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Group B

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk (1655), Inter Milan v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Group C

Manchester City v Porto, Olympiakos v Marseille

Group D

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ajax v Liverpool, Midtjylland v Atalanta

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved