English Premiership

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tests positive for Covid-19

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 2Liverpool’s in-form Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, the club said Friday.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

Thiago missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will both be absent for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to have both players available when the Reds return to action after the international break in October 17’s Merseyside derby at Everton.

Mane, 28, has been in fine form this season, scoring both goals in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea before also netting against the Gunners.

His enforced isolation will also affect his international commitments after Mane was named in Senegal’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania.

