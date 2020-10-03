Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech eases to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

KIP KEINO CLASSIC: World record holder Chepkoech floors steeple field to cruise to victory

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was peerless as she cruised to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase, flooring the entire field to finish in a time of 9:29.05, finishing ahead of former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Chepkoech led from gun to tape, commanding the race with utmost ease and no one able to catch up with her.

Kiyeng, the 2015 World Champion clocked 9:34.07 to finish second while Rosephiline Chepngetich was third in 9:46.14.

“I am happy to win though my target was to run below 9:10. However, we could not do it because the weather was very tough today but all in all, I am pleased with how I ran. Finishing the season with a win at home is something good,” said the reigning world champion.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved