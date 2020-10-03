KIP KEINO CLASSIC: World record holder Chepkoech floors steeple field to cruise to victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was peerless as she cruised to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase, flooring the entire field to finish in a time of 9:29.05, finishing ahead of former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Chepkoech led from gun to tape, commanding the race with utmost ease and no one able to catch up with her.

Kiyeng, the 2015 World Champion clocked 9:34.07 to finish second while Rosephiline Chepngetich was third in 9:46.14.

“I am happy to win though my target was to run below 9:10. However, we could not do it because the weather was very tough today but all in all, I am pleased with how I ran. Finishing the season with a win at home is something good,” said the reigning world champion.