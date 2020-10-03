Connect with us

World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the 5,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

KIP KEINO CLASSIC: World champ Cheruiyot overcomes hamstring injury to win 1500m

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot overcame a hamstring strain to clinch victory in the 1500m race at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, further stating his supremacy at the best in the race currently.

Cheruiyot clocked 3:34.31 to win the race ahead of youngster Kumari Taki who timed 3:35.00.

“I am really happy to win especially because I was not very fit. Before the race I had a small hamstring strain and it made it a bit difficult. But to finish the season at home with a win is something really important and I am pleased,” Cheruiyot said after the race.

Cheruiyot kept his long-stride, front-leaning tactic throughout the race, sticking at second behind training partner Timothy Sein in the first two laps.

However, Sein tired off with Taki taking over, the youngster trying but in vain to keep up with Cheruiyot’s pace.

