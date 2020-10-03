KIP KEINO CLASSIC: Olympic silver medalist Tanui scorches to victory in 10,000m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui showed his experience, creating daylight between him and his opponents before scorching to victory in the 10,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Tanui played his cards close to his chest for most of the race before bolting out with two laps to go and stopping the clock in 28:06.91.

“I am pleased with how I ran today. It was a tough race but at least I have achieved what I had come here to do; look at my shape and see how my training has been. I am happy also to compete at home in front of the fans,” Tanui stated after the race.

Nathan Lagat from the Kenya Defense Forces was second in 28:22.28 while Yosei Mneria closed out the podium in 28:26.77. Paul Tanui (231) leading the 10,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“It was very tough today because getting to compete after such difficult training due to COVID-19 is not easy. But at least we are thankful that we got to have an event. It’s my first time doing an international competition and I am pleased with my results,” second placed Lagat said after the race.

The large group of athletes stuck together for the opening 15 laps of the race before gaps started emerging. With six laps to go, the leading pack had whittled down to six with Mneria and Tanui stuck shoulder to shoulder in the lead.

With three laps to go, Tanui started to kick out of the leading pack which had now whittled down to four with Lagat and Mneria trying to keep up.

However, there was no stopping Tanui who widened the gap with his short but assured strides.

With no one on his back, he was destined to go all the way. Lagat kept his pace to finish second, edging out Mneria who had dug in at the home stretch but in vain. Vanice Kerubo reacts after winning the 400m Hurdles at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

In the hurdles, reigning African Games champion Vanice Kerubo showed her prowess, controlling the race from gun to tape before crossing the finish line in 1:02.29.

Kenyan born Indian Carol Waiganjo was second in 1:04.82 ahead of Kenya’s Elizabeth Kimuyu who timed 1:06.09

Meanwhile in javelin, Alexander Kiprotich, Julius Yego’s training partner beat foreign opposition to clinch victory with a throw of 76.71. Poland’s Chimielak Hurbert was second with a best throw of 75.47 while Timothy Herman of Belgium threw a best of 75.18m.