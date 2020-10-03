KIP KEINO CLASSIC: Delighted Awuah achieves PB target in punishing altitude

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – British sprinter Kristal Awuah struggled to gasp for breath after finishing a scorching 200m race at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday, but deep down her heart, she was hearty delighted for achieving the target of attaining a personal best time.

The 2018 World Under-20 100m champion won the race in 23.04, a 0.7 improvement from her previous personal best. This was her primary target when she previewed the race on Friday afternoon.

“I am really delighted to have come here and run my PB. It wasn’t an easy race and the altitude was really tough that’s why I am even struggling to breathe. I am delighted however to come out here and win. It is really impressive for me,” Awuah said, still gasping for breath from the tough race.

Awuah was fast off the blocks, maintaining an ascending tempo as she neared the final 100m. Great Britain’s Kristal Awuah powers to the finish line ahead of Egyptian Bassant Hemida at the Kip Keio Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

She held off some final surge from Egyptian Bassant Hemida, the fastest on the field. The Egyptian timed 23.13 with Zambia’s Djomvu Rodah third at 23.18.

There were only two Kenyans in the race, Maxmila Imali finishing sixth with a time of 24.41 while Eunice Kadogo clocked 25.21 and finished bottom of the pile.

“I wanted to come here and finish the season well after Doha last weekend. Now I know where I need to do better and hopefully I improve moving forward,” Awuah noted.

Meanwhile in the men’s race, South African Dambile Sinesipho, the African U18 champion, won the men’s 200m in 20.44 ahead of Ivorian Arthur Cisse, who clocked 20.53.

Denmark’s Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak, another promising talent, finished third in 20.61 to break his own national U20 record.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa sprints to finish second in the 400m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Elsewhere, Namibian 17-year-old Beatrice Masilingi produced a strong final run down the home straight to win in an African U18 best of 50.99 – the fastest time in the world by an U18 athlete for 18 years.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa was second in 51.99.

“I wasn’t really well prepared for this race because I wanted to run in the 800m but last week, they told me I could only run 400m. I couldn’t say no so I just had to quickly prepare for this but I am happy coming second,” noted Moraa.