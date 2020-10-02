Safaricom boosts Kip Keino Classic with Sh2mn kitty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Telecommunication giants Safaricom have splashed a Sh2mn sponsorship for Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic and will be the official communications sponsor for the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

The sponsorship will cover a fully kitted media centre and high-speed internet connectivity for the event.

“For the last 20 years Safaricom has been a big supporter of athletics in Kenya and we are really excited to be part of this event which gives Kenyans an opportunity to see our athletes live in action after a long break. We remain committed to being part of the athletics scene in the country and we look forward to supporting more events in the future, said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The World Athletics Continental 2020 Tour is a series one-day meetings categorized into Gold, Bronze and Silver levels determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.

The Nairobi meeting is a Gold Label event and has been named after Kenya’s trail-blazing Olympian, Kipchoge Keino.

Safaricom, has over the last 20 years, invested close to Sh1bn in athletics and recently brought together their events under the banner of the Safaricom Athletics Series.