Kenenisa Bekele during the London Marathon pre-race press conference. PHOTO/NN Running Team

Athletics

Kenenisa Bekele pulls out of London Marathon

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon due to a calf injury, his management NN Running confirmed on Friday evening.

Bekele was touted to compete for the London crown with world record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge in what was billed as the marathon of the century, but his withdrawal has now thrown all that to the wind.

“This race was so important to me. My time in Berlin last year gave me great confidence and motivation and I was looking forward to show that again, I have worked so hard for it. I realise many people around the world have been looking forward to this race and I am sorry to disappoint my fans, the organisers and my fellow competitors,” Bekele said in a short statement from his management.

Having come two seconds close to breaking Bekele’s world record at last year’s Berlin Marathon, many were anticipating the match up between two of the greats in distance running.

-More to follow

