In the absence of Conseslus Kipruto, young Leonard Bett hopes to be King at Kip Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – World and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto will not compete at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic and in his absence, World Under-20 Silver medalist Leonard Bett hopes to take full advantage and rise to the king’s throne by claiming victory on home soil.

Running in a competitive race at home is not something new to Bett.

In 2017, he rose to the occasion infront of a fully packed Moi Sports Centre Kasarani to claim the World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase title and on Saturday, he hopes to strike the same tone this time at the Nyayo Stadium.

“Competing at home is difficult because there is always a lot of pressure. You are under pressure to run well and win because the people in the stands demand so much from you. But for me, that is positive pressure. I am ready for it and I will not disappoint,” Bett told Capital Sport.

He adds; “Despite the absence of Conseslus and El Bakkali (Soufiane), there is still a lot of competition because it is a strong field. But I feel very confident because I have prepared well.”

This will be Bett’s second track race of the year and his third overall. He started off the year in January with a Cross Country meet in Italy before the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the entire sporting calendar.

He however had an opportunity to compete at the Monaco leg of the Diamond League where he finished second, clocking 8:08.78, marginally behind El Bakkali who won the race. Leonard Bett celebrates victory at the 2017 World Under-18 Championship in Nairobi. PHOTO/Courtesy

“I ran well in Monaco to finish second and I have come back home and sharpened a few areas where I felt I did wrong. Now I am ready to compete,”

“It is such a huge blessing at least to have some races to compete in after the pandemic. It would have been really tough to have a blank season. Now I want to complete the season well and focus on next year and the Olympics,” Bett stated.

His performance at the Continental Gold Tour Event will lay a marker for him as he plans on the new season, with the prime target being the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The 19 year old has had a positive progression from the youth ranks to the senior level and he hopes his star can continue shining and ultimately pick the mantle from Conseslus and crew.

“My coaches have really helped me a lot and now I am thankful I have grown all the way to the senior ranks. I am looking forward to learning and improving more with the Olympics coming up,” he stated.

In the steeplechase which will be a core event of the tour, Bett will come up against 2016 World Junior champion Amos Kirui and seasoned Diamond League competitor Benjamin Kigen

The field will be loaded with Kenyans. Uganda’s Abel Sikowo and Kenyan born Turk Yego Hilal will be the only foreigners braving the Nairobi altitude in the 4:30pm gun-ff.