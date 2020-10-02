British sprinter Awuah elated with Kenyan hospitality, hopes to strike right tone at Kip Keino Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – British Sprinter Kristal Awuah has fallen in love with the Kenyan people and the food, especially chicken and fish, and she hopes the Kenyan public will equally love her when she parades for the 200m at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic.

First time competing in Africa and first time ever in Kenya, Awuah, the 100m 2018 World Under-20 silver medalist is confident of putting up a fine performance at the Nyayo National Stadium with her eyes pegged on setting a Personal best time.

“I have been racing back to back for the last two months and it is nice to end the season here. I was in Doha (Diamond League) last week where I ran a season’s best time and I am hoping to set a new Personal best (PB) time here,” Awuah told Capital Sport on Friday afternoon.

For her, competing in Nairobi’s high altitude is no problem at all and she believes she is well equipped to trounce a healthy competitive field and pick victory in one of the core races at the Continental Gold Tour event. British sprinter Kristal Awuah being shown around the Nairobi National Park by AK President Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei.

“Challenge? no. I have prepared well so I am ready. The challenge is only when you have not prepared well. As long as I put my best foot forwardand I give my all, I will get what I want,” stated the 21-year old Briton.

Awuah has a personal best of 23.20 in the 200m set last month at the Sportcomplex De Leidse Hout, Leiden in the Netherlands.

She has done just a single Diamond League race in the make-up season, running at the Doha leg last week finishing fourth in Doha in the 100m in a time of 11.27, a season’s best time.

Apart from that, she has also been competing in races all over Europe including in Manchester, Poland, Switzerland and Germany.

Being her first time in Kenya, Awuah says she is already in love with the country and especially the food, and promises to make a return if not for competitions, either for holiday or training.

“It is amazing and really feels comfortable. The track is good, the people are good and the food is amazing. I really love your chicken and fish. It’s honestly 10 out of 10. I love the weather and I am loving every minute of being here. It is so amazing and home like,” stated Awuah. L-R: Leonard Bett, Collins Omae, Mercy Cherono, Kristal Awuah and Tazan Kamanga during the Kip Keino Classicpre-race press conference at the Nairobi National Park

“Sure I will be back here if not to compete then for holiday. I would also love to come back and train here if an opportunity arises. It’s a good environment,” she added.

At the Kip Keino Classic, she has promised fans a dazzling performance.

Awuah has the second fastest time in the field and will be the only European competing in the core event. Egyptian Bassant Hemida has the fastest personal best time of 22.83, but the fact that she is yet to compete this year will make the Briton the favorite.

The Kenyan charge will be led by Maxmila Imali who will hope to upset the balances, backed by a sizeable crowd at home.