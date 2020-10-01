Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is back in the France squad for their upcoming Nations League matches

English Premiership

Pogba returns to France squad for Nations League matches

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 1Paul Pogba returns to the France squad for the first time since June last year after being included on Thursday by coach Didier Deschamps for the upcoming friendly against Ukraine and UEFA Nations League double-header against Portugal and Croatia.

Manchester United star Pogba had been set to return to the squad last month for France’s first games in the latest edition of the Nations League, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

He won the last of his 69 caps in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Andorra 16 months ago.

Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, 17, is once again included after making his debut in the 4-2 win over Croatia at the Stade de France on September 8.

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar has also been called up to the squad of 24 and will hope to make his debut this time after a positive coronavirus test prevented him from doing so last month.

The World Cup holders entertain Ukraine at the Stade de France next Wednesday, October 7, before facing Portugal at the same venue in the Nations League four days later.

They then travel to play Croatia in Zagreb on October 14.

France won their opening two games in League A, Group Three, beating Sweden 1-0 away before the home victory against Croatia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/ENG), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton/ENG), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig/GER), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER), Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona/ESP), Anthony Martial (Manchester United/ENG), Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG)

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved