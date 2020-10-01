Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG

Published

GENÈVE, Switzerland, Oct 1 – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season’s Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday’s draw.

The two heavyweights were drawn in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine, with the fourth team still to be determined.

Messi and Ronaldo will resume the rivalry they developed when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid. Between them they have won 11 of the last 12 Ballons d’Or.

Meanwhile, beaten 2020 finalists Paris Saint-Germain will have a chance for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted the French club in the last 16 two seasons ago.

PSG will also come up against RB Leipzig in Group H. The sides met in last season’s semi-finals in Lisbon in August, with Paris winning 3-0 before losing to Bayern Munich in their first ever final appearance.

English Premier League champions Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2019, will face Ajax as well as Atalanta in Group D.

Holders Bayern will face Atletico Madrid and will also have a short trip across the border to Austria to take on Salzburg in Group A.

The group stage starts on October 20, and all six rounds of games will be crammed into eight weeks in a schedule that is even more packed than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here’s the full Champions League draw

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved