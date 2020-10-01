Connect with us

Bernd Leno made crucial saves for Arsenal in regulation time as they beat Liverpool

Leno heroics sends Arsenal to Carabao Cup quarters

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 1 – Bernd Leno was the hero in normal time and penalty shoot-outs, playing a pivotal role as Arsenal progressed to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup with a 5-4 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night.

Leno made crucial save for Mikel Arteta’s men in regulation time as the game ended 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Heading to penalties, the German saved from Divock Origi in the first five before blocking out Harry Wilson’s penalty in sudden death, with Joe Willock scoring Arsenal’s despite Adrian having a touch of the ball.

-More to follow

