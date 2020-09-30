Belgian flair arrives to spruce up Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Four officials who are part of the organizing team for the AG Van Damme Memorial, one of the legs of the Diamond League, have arrived in the country to offer a helping hand for the perfect organization of Saturday’s World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.

Belgians Lennert Aldelhof, Dimitri Stroobants, Marc Corstjens and Marek Plwago arrived in the country, joined by Eddy Stevens of Poland. They will complete a team that already had Steffi Brachmann and Armin Reepschlager both from Germany who arrived in the country last week.

Stroobants and Aldelhof specialize in stadium management said he is expecting a lively contest with the 30,000- seater facility cleared to open its doors to 6,000 fans, a restriction imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Organizers Lennert Aldelhof (L) and Dimitri Stroobants during a tour at Nyayo stadium

“In Brussels Diamond League we did not have fans in the stadium and thus we had to create an extra sound of spectators. Hopefully, with the number of fans we will be having then we will have enough noise in the stadium,” said Aldelhof.

“We are here to share our experience of track and field with the local team because we want to set up a magnificent event on Saturday,” Stroobants added.