Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Continental Tour Race Organizers Lennert Aldelhof (L) and Dimitri Stroobants during a tour at Nyayo stadium

Athletics

Belgian flair arrives to spruce up Kip Keino Classic

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Four officials who are part of the organizing team for the AG Van Damme Memorial, one of the legs of the Diamond League, have arrived in the country to offer a helping hand for the perfect organization of Saturday’s World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.

Belgians Lennert Aldelhof, Dimitri Stroobants, Marc Corstjens and Marek Plwago arrived in the country, joined by Eddy Stevens of Poland. They will complete a team that already had Steffi Brachmann and Armin Reepschlager both from Germany who arrived in the country last week.

Stroobants and Aldelhof  specialize in stadium management said he is expecting a lively contest with the 30,000- seater facility cleared to open its doors to 6,000 fans, a restriction imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Organizers Lennert Aldelhof (L) and Dimitri Stroobants during a tour at Nyayo stadium

“In Brussels Diamond League we did not have fans in the stadium and thus we had to create an extra sound of spectators. Hopefully, with the number of fans we will be having then we will have enough noise in the stadium,” said Aldelhof.

 “We are here to share our experience of track and field with the local team because we want to set up a magnificent event on Saturday,” Stroobants added.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved