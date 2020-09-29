Odibets rolls out kitting initiative to support grassroot teams

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Betting firm Odibets has re-launched its initiative “Odi Mtaani” initiative that had earlier this year seen several teams participating in the County Leagues get kitted with football jerseys.

Towards the end of 2019, Odibets signed a multi-million sponsorship deal with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to help develop grassroots football.

According to Odibet’s Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, Odi Mtaani initiative intends to hand over more than 35,000 kits, as it seeks to promote local talent across the country.

Sayi said that the plan is to benefit the entire community by empowering local teams to enable them to perform better on the pitch.

“Clubs at the grassroot have been struggling to get proper equipment and kits. This is a timely boost and I am confident that it will go a long way in actualizing the dreams of young talented players in the country,” he said.

The Odi Mtaani team had earlier this week touched base in Busia and Kakamega counties after touring Migori, Siaya, and Homabay counties last week.

County League clubs around the country will also be entitled to at least six balls and kits and other in-kind provisions from Odibets.

