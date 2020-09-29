Connect with us

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa during a press briefing at Kandanda House on June 3, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

FKF lands multi-billion StarTimes broadcast sponsorship

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 –Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has announced an  agreement with Chinese media company StarTimes to broadcast next season’s Kenyan Premier League, National Super League and national team matches in a seven year deal.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Mwendwa said the deal is worth Sh119.3mn (1.1mn USD) per year.

While all national team matches for both men and women as well as the top tier will be broadcasted, StarTimes will beam live up to 30 matches in the second tier Super League.

“We have already signed the agreement with StarTimes and more details will be revealed on Wednesday in a press briefing,” FKF boss Mwendwa told Capital Sport.

The two entities have been in discussions over the past month for a deal and finally, they have reached an agreement.

Over the last three seasons since the departure of South African broadcasters SuperSport, Spanish company MediaPro have been broadcasting matches which have in turn been beamed online. But, the matches will now be available on PayTv and Free to Air.

