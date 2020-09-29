Connect with us

Mick Schumacher could make his F1 debut for Alfa Romeo in 2021

Alfa Romeo give Mick Schumacher F1 practice run

PARIS, France, Sep 29The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher moved a step closer to a spot on the 2021 Formula One circuit when Alfa Romeo announced Tuesday it would again test the 21-year-old.

Mick Schumacher improved his hopes of landing a drive by winning the Sochi Formula Two feature race last Saturday which extended his lead in the title race over Callum Ilott.

He will now take the wheel of the top of the range Alfa Romeo ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring circuit in two weeks time.

Alfa Romeo will announce their line up for the 2021 season after the October 9 Grand Prix and are thought to be keen on promoting the 21-year-old from F2 to F1.

“I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice,” Schumacher said.

“I’m going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”

If he impresses he could be in the running for Antonio Giovinazzi’s seat along with several other Ferrari academy proteges as well as the experienced Mexican Sergio Perez and German Nico Hulkenberg.

Whoever is picked will team up with 40-year-old 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Mick was just 14 when his father suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident, while with him in the French Alps. He remained in a medically induced coma, in Grenoble, until June 2014.

Since then, he has been remained under private treatment at his home in Switzerland

Schumacher won seven titles with Benetton and Ferrari before retiring from the sport, for the second time, in 2012.

