Arnold Origi back in Harambee Stars squad ahead of Comoros ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 28 – Seasoned goalkeeper Arnold Origi has been recalled to the national football team, Harambee Stars by head coach Francis Kimanzi ahead of the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers matches against Comoros.

Origi, who turns out for Finland top side IFK Helsingfors, will be returning to the national team for the first time in five years and will be joined in the goalkeeping squad by Zambian based Ian Otieno of Zesco United and Timothy Odhiambo of Ulinzi Stars in the 34-man provisional squad named on Monday.

Championship side Barnsley defender Clarke Oduor has also been handed a call-up in the defence that also sees the return of Brian Mandela from injury while Hillary Wandera from Tusker FC, Collins Shichenje of AFC Leopards and KCB’s Badi Baraka are among the debutants.

However, captain Victor Wanyama, influential forward Michael Olunga and midfielder Johanna Omollo are a doubt for the clash owing to the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the countries from which they ply their trade.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is, however, actively engaging their clubs with a view of having the players available for the friendly.

The match, which is a build-up to the upcoming back to back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Comoros, has been scheduled for October 10, 2020, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, behind closed doors.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers; Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Tomothy Odhiambo

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team

Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya)