Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Arnold Origi back in Harambee Stars squad ahead of Comoros ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 28 – Seasoned goalkeeper Arnold Origi has been recalled to the national football team, Harambee Stars by head coach Francis Kimanzi ahead of the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers matches against Comoros.

Origi, who turns out for Finland top side IFK Helsingfors, will be returning to the national team for the first time in five years and will be joined in the goalkeeping squad by Zambian based Ian Otieno of Zesco United and Timothy Odhiambo of Ulinzi Stars in the 34-man provisional squad named on Monday.

Championship side Barnsley defender Clarke Oduor has also been handed a call-up in the defence that also sees the return of Brian Mandela from injury while Hillary Wandera from Tusker FC, Collins Shichenje of AFC Leopards and KCB’s Badi Baraka are among the debutants.

However, captain Victor Wanyama, influential forward Michael Olunga and midfielder Johanna Omollo are a doubt for the clash owing to the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the countries from which they ply their trade.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is, however, actively engaging their clubs with a view of having the players available for the friendly.

The match, which is a build-up to the upcoming back to back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Comoros, has been scheduled for October 10, 2020, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, behind closed doors.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers; Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Tomothy Odhiambo

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team

Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved