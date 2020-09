SOCHI, Russia, Sept 27 – Valtteri Bottas reignited his Formula One world title bid by winning the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton missed out on equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time wins record.

Hamilton had set off from pole and was on course for his historic 91st triumph before a time penalty left him having to settle for third.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull split the Mercedes pair in second.