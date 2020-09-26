Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A view of the playing turf. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports

President Uhuru re-opens upgraded Nyayo Stadium ahead of Kip Keino Classic  

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to ensure that all the pending stadia under renovation should be completed and ready for commissioning end of December 2020.

Kenyatta was speaking on Saturday after officially opening the upgraded Nyayo National Stadium that has been closed for renovations since 2017.

The first event to be hosted at the 45,000-seater Stadium will be the Nairobi Leg of Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour on October 3 where 30 countries have confirmed to send athletes.

“In just over a week this stadium (Nyayo) will play host to the Kip Keino Classic which will be the first ever World Continental Tour event to be held in Africa, it will bring together elite athletes from all over the world to compete in various track and field event,” Uhuru said.

he added…“having been entrusted to host this global event is evidence of the confidence the world has in our country and our levels of COVID-19 containment as it will be the first global sporting event to be held on the African continent since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

“The Kip Keino Classic and other sporting events that will be held as we gradually reopens the country will be conducted under and strict adherence in all applicable protocol guidelines and regulations to ensure our media, athletes coaches and spectators are kept healthy,” the President added.

-More to follow-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved