President Uhuru re-opens upgraded Nyayo Stadium ahead of Kip Keino Classic  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to ensure that all the pending stadia under renovation should be completed and ready for commissioning end of December 2020.

Kenyatta was speaking on Saturday after officially opening the upgraded Nyayo National Stadium that has been closed for renovations since 2017.

The first event to be hosted at the 45,000-seater Stadium will be the Nairobi Leg of Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour on October 3 where 30 countries have confirmed to send athletes.

“In just over a week this stadium (Nyayo) will play host to the Kip Keino Classic which will be the first ever World Continental Tour event to be held in Africa, it will bring together elite athletes from all over the world to compete in various track and field event,” Uhuru said.

he added…“having been entrusted to host this global event is evidence of the confidence the world has in our country and our levels of COVID-19 containment as it will be the first global sporting event to be held on the African continent since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

“The Kip Keino Classic and other sporting events that will be held as we gradually reopens the country will be conducted under and strict adherence in all applicable protocol guidelines and regulations to ensure our media, athletes coaches and spectators are kept healthy,” the President added.

