Red-hot Obiri powers Kenyans to podium sweep in Doha Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – On-form double 5000m World Champion Hellen Obiri was in her own class after winning the hotly contested 3000m race to lead fellow Kenyans to a podium sweep at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.
-More to follow-
