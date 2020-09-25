Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hellen Obiri all smiles after winning the 5,000m race at the Monaco Diamond League. PHOTO/Meeting Herculis/Twitter

Athletics

Red-hot Obiri powers Kenyans to podium sweep in Doha Diamond League

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – On-form double 5000m World Champion Hellen Obiri was in her own class after winning the hotly contested 3000m race to lead fellow Kenyans to a podium sweep at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved