Obiri to transit to road running after Tokyo Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Hellen Obiri, the reigning 5,000m world champion has disclosed she will switch to road running after the Tokyo Olympics next year, following in the footsteps of compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot.

Obiri says she just yearns to clinch an Olympic title before she can switch to the road.

“After 2021 I will move to road races. The Olympic gold medal is the only one that is missing from my pocket and after the Olympics in Tokyo which we hope will happen next year, I am preparing to move to road races from 2022,” Obiri disclosed.

The 30-year old has won a title at the World Indoor Championships, the outdoor World Championships and the World Cross Country Championships, but hasn’t managed to do the same at the Olympics.

She believes she has what it takes to clinch gold in Tokyo especially basing on her current form in the 5,000m. Obiri notes that she is already psychologically prepared to make the switch and is optimistic of achieving success.

She was speaking on Thursday in Doha, Qatar prior to Friday’s final Diamond League race in the gulf capital where she will line up in the 3,000m race against steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech as well as former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Having beaten Chepkoech in her 5,000m speciality, Obiri knows only too well the steeple specialist will come for revenge when they line up together again.

“It will be a very competitive race. It will be like a championship. But I have prepared well and I am ready to go and battle to try and win something,” stated Obiri.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This will be her penultimate race before switching attention to the season finale in Nairobi where she will line up for the 5,000m race in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.