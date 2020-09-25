Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon’s time of 2:29.15 over the women’s 1000m saw her effortlessly register an Area Record (AR), a World Leading time (WL) and a Diamond League Record (DLR) all in one win. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kipyegon dominates in Doha to end season in scintillating fashion

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – Olympic 1500m Champion Faith Kipyegon ended the 2020 Diamond League season in a scintillating fashion after she cruised to victory in the women’s 800m at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

Kipyegon, who clocked a World Leading time and a Personal Best Time of 1:57.68, has had a successful season, having won the 1000m twice in Monaco and Brussels.

The other Kenyan in the race, Eunice Sum, the 2013 World Champion, faded to a disappointing ninth position in a time of 2:02.42 which is her Season’s Best.

-Cheruiyot beaten-

In the corresponding men’s race, Ferguson Rotich made it two out two wins this season after storming to victory in a season’s best time of 1:44.17 to upset on-form World 1500m Champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who did not make it to the podium.

-More to follow-

