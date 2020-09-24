Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to allow fans into Thursday's Super Cup game between Bayern Munich and Sevilla despite Covid-19 concerns

Football

UEFA boss Ceferin defends decision to allow fans into Super Cup

Published

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sep 24UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to allow fans to attend Thursday’s Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest, despite concerns about the Hungarian capital being a coronavirus hotspot.

A limited crowd will be allowed into the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena for the meeting of the Champions League winners and Europa League holders, although several hundred Bayern fans reportedly handed back their tickets because of safety fears.

“We will have 16,000 spectators in the stadium, not even 30 percent,” of capacity, Ceferin said at a press conference following a UEFA executive committee meeting in Budapest on Thursday.

“The measures are strict and there is not a question of health risks for the fans.

“The easiest thing for us would be not to do anything. Health is the number one priority but we want to bring hope.”

Ceferin pointed out the number of fans being allowed into games currently varies considerably from country to country around Europe, with some setting a fixed maximum number of spectators and others adjusting crowds as a percentage of capacity.

Other countries, such as England and Spain, have started the new season with games behind closed doors.

“Fans and players are the essential part of football. We will take care of health, we are working day and night on it, but from today on we will see what we decide,” added Ceferin, who insisted no decision had been taken in terms of fans attending games at next year’s European Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved