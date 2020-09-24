Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bayern Munich must hosted Schalke in Friday's opening game of the Bundesliga season behind closed doors due to a rising rate of infection in the Bavarian capital

Football

German FA warn Bayern Munich after bosses ignored hygiene rules

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 23 The German FA (DFB) said Wednesday they have warned Bayern Munich and Schalke after senior officials of both clubs sat bunched together for the opening game of the season despite rising numbers of Covid-19 in Munich.

Bayern routed Schalke 8-0 last Friday behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena – the highest score for an opening game of a Bundesliga season.

European champions Bayern drew particular criticism in the German media after club officials including chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president Herbert Hainer and board member Oliver Kahn sat together in the VIP stand.

The DFB criticised “members of the Munich and Schalke delegations” for breaching the hygiene concept by sitting less than 1.50m apart and failing to wear face masks.

Rummenigge has apologised and said Bayern will “do better” for Thursday’s UEFA Super Cup showdown against Sevilla in Budapest.

The DFB also warned Eintracht Frankfurt after two players brought their children into a part of the stadium only supposed to be used by the squad after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

The German FA has said they will clamp down on Bayern, Schalke and Frankfurt if there is any recurrence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved