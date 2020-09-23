EX KMSF BOSS Kahumbura to head motorsport resumption task force

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Former Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) chairman Jim Kahumbura will head a technical committee that will study and advise on protocols geared towards resumption of motorsport countrywide.

Motorsport is one of the sporting events that were cleared for resumption when CS Amina Mohamed unveiled the final protocols.

Kahumbura, who is also the 1997 Kenya National Group N Drivers’ Champion in a Toyota Celica, will lead a team composed of technical experts in various disciplines of the sport.

Others in the team include Gurvir Bhabra (Rallies Commission), Norris Ongalo (Safety Commission), Dr. David Karuri (Medical Commission), Falgun Bhojak (Autocross Commission), Maina Muturi (Karting Commission), Chris Eden (Raid Commission), Sylvia King (Sponsorship Liaison),  Jerry Orode (KCB Representative), Azar Anwar (Member), Frank Tundo (Member) and Mwaura Njuguna (KMSF Representative).

KMSF chair Phineas Kimathi said they remain committed to see rallying return in a safe environment as they look to salvage the season that was crushed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As KMSF, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of competitors, officials, spectators media and all who interact with our sport. The committee will subsequently present their proposed guidelines to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation for adoption and implementation,” Kimathi said.

Prior to the stringent COVID-19 containment measures announced by the Government earlier in the year, the 2020 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) had only run two events in Stoni Athi (Guru Nanak) and Nyahururu won by Carl “Flash” Tundo  Baldev Chager respectively.

The Kenya National Karting Championship held one event at the Whistling Moran racetrack in February while the Autocross Championship had been to Jamhuri Park as well as the new track at the Waterfront in Karen.

