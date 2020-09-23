Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Double Delight As Eldoret Man Wins Ksh 333,542 from Ksh 500

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Triple5bet Kenya has announced its latest winner, adding to its growing list of big winners.

William Musoti, a resident of Eldoret and regular bettor with triple5bet hit the bull’s eye this week, winning a cool Ksh 333,542 with a stake of Ksh 500.

“After trying out with other bookies, and failing to get my desired service, I saw a triple5bet ad on Facebook and I decided to give it a try. I started playing and won small amounts along the way. Someday, I knew I would win big and it finally happened,” the delighted Musoti, an agricultural consultant said in an interview at the triple5bet offices.

On how he would spend his money, the big winner, beaming with joy, indicated that he would use part of his winnings to add stock to his electronics shop in Eldoret.

“Online betting offered by Triple5bet Kenya is really fast, efficient and convenient. It is hassle-free as I just do it over my phone. Triple5bet has an excellent service and is trustworthy and that is why I pick them over the rest. Their live betting is really good and I have not experienced it anywhere else,” he opined.

Triple5bet Operations Manager Jack Spencer urged other bettors to join the site, saying that besides the excellent service, the company, which is regulated by the Lotteries And Gaming Regulatory Board, also offered sound financial advice to its winners.

Feeling inspired? Yes, you too can be a winner by signing up and getting a free bet of Ksh 30 on triple5bet.com and enjoy the quickest payouts and highest odds on matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved