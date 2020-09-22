Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Sevilla fan undergoes a test for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday's UEFA Super Cup against Bayern Munich

Football

Bayern fans return Super Cup tickets amid ‘super spreader’ fears

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 22Around 800 Bayern Munich supporters have returned tickets for Thursday’s UEFA Super Cup in Hungary amid fears the showcase match could become a “super spreader” event.

Budapest will host the match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League holders Sevilla, however the fixture is facing growing criticism.

Germany has declared Budapest a risk zone, after new infections in the Hungarian capital climbed above the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

“Everyone should think twice before going there,” said Markus Soeder, state premier for Bavaria, on Tuesday after tightening the region’s regulations.

Any Bayern fans returning from Budapest must “either be tested or be quarantined”, Soeder added.

As a pilot project towards the return of fans in stadiums, Bayern and Sevilla were both given 3,000 tickets for the game in Budapest.

However, UEFA expect only 500 Sevilla supporters and 1300 Bayern fans at Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Initially, Bayern fans requested 2100 tickets, but 800 were returned by Monday, according to AFP subsidiary SID and German daily Bild, the same day Soeder warned about Budapest becoming football’s “Ischgl”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Austrian ski resort became notorious as a so-called “super spreader” after thousands of holidaymakers became infected at the start of the epidemic in Europe.

“Will the Super Cup become the Super Spreader Cup?” questioned German daily Bild.

Bayern and Sevilla are offering testing to fans travelling to and from Budapest.

“We have no interest in people returning from Budapest infected with the virus, which is then unrecognised here,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bild pointed out the absurdity of the situation after Bayern had to play behind closed doors in last Friday’s 8-0 win over Schalke, yet 20,000 — a third of the stadium’s capacity — would be allowed to watch in Budapest.

Last week, Munich’s mayor scuppered the club’s plans to let 7,500 fans into the Allianz Arena to see Friday’s season opener because of rising numbers of Covid-19 in the Bavarian capital.

On Tuesday, UEFA told SID the Super Cup match will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved