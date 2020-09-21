Connect with us

Jules Ulimwengu all smiles after being unveiled as a new Gor Mahia player. PHOTO/Gor Mahia

Football

League champions Gor Mahia confirm Ulimwengu has joined K’Ogalo world

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have finally confirmed the signing of striker Jules Ulimwengu, K’Ogalo beating arch rivals AFC Leopards to land the Burundian international.

The former Rayon Sports striker had been approached by Leopards, but Gor proved to be the better bargainers as they convinced the 21-year old forward to don the green and white.

“I know Gor Mahia is a bog team and when I came here, I knew well where I was heading. I know there will be competition to play but I will work hard and I believe everything will be okay. My expectation is to work well with my teammates and win the league as well go far in the Continental matches,” Ulimwengu said on his unveiling on Monday.

-More to follow

