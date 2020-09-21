Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/Arsenal/Twitter

English Premiership

Arsenal sign Dijon goalkeeper Runarsson

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 21Arsenal signed Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon on Monday to act as back-up for first choice Bernd Leno.

Runarsson joins the Premier League club for a reported 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) after agreeing a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old replaces Emiliano Martinez after the Argentine keeper joined Aston Villa last week.

Englishman Matt Macey was on the bench as Arsenal beat West Ham on Saturday.

“We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s website.

Runarsson joined Ligue 1 club Dijon in July 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

He started his career with Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik and went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before moving to Dijon.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person,” Arsenal technical director Edu said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved