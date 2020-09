LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 20 -Liverpool showed Chelsea still have far to go to challenge the champions for the Premier League title as Sadio Mane took advantage of a first-half red card shown to Andreas Christensen to score both goals in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Mane provoked the Dane’s dismissal and then headed the Reds into the lead before pouncing on another terrible error from the Blues’ goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.