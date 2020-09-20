Kenfoca chief Matano calls for review of COVID-19 protocols, wants football back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) interim chairman Robert Matano is an angry man.

The Kenfonca boss is calling on the Government to review the final COVID-19 resumption protocols which locked out all contact sports including football in the country.

Matano wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene ostensibly to salvage the plight of hundreds of coaches and players who have gone jobless since the pandemic restrictions were effected earlier in the year.

All has not been well in football circles following the recent directive of the Ministry of Sports to further to close football in the country until further notice.

Matano said the decision will only cause more harm to players and coaches who have remained jobless since April when football in the country was stopped in efforts to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed speaks during a function at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The announcement by CS Amina means that plans by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) commence the new season of Kenyan Premier League in October remain uncertain same as the conclusion of the Shield fixtures.

Its also creates a dent for Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi who is yet to assemble a team that is scheduled to face Comoros in a back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Qualifiers.

In other countries including neighbouring Tanzania football resumed and concluded the season while in countries like South Africa the same is played under stringent COVID-19 health protocols.

On September 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to give directions on the set containment measures after the expiry of 30 days.