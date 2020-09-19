Connect with us

WRC Safari Rally plans on track after release of resumption protocols

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – Following the release of Resumption Protocols, World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally organisers continue with their daily grind ahead of the 2021 event.

WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi said preparations are on track and that “the timely release of the Resumption of Sport Protocols will go a long way in guiding the event secretariat at Kasarani Stadium towards the right direction.”

 Safari Rally Kenya awaits it’s long-awaited return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) series next year after the 2020 event was postponed due to the global pandemic outbreak.

WRC has since confirmed Safari Rally in the first draft of its 2021 WRC calendar ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council midyear to provide a first look of what to expect in the 2021 season.

Motorsport, categorized under non-contact sports, has also been allowed to resume on condition that organisers observe containment measures.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi on behalf of the Local Organising Committee of the WRC Safari Rally said in a statement:

“I would like to thank the Government, through the Cabinet Secretary for Sport Amina Mohamed, and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, for releasing the Resumption of Sport Protocols. These protocols are timely and will help us, as a nation, resume various sporting activities with attendant caution and discipline.”

Kimathi who is also the Chairman of Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) added: “As the WRC Safari Rally and motorsports in general, we wish to assure the Cabinet Secretary and the Government that we shall follow and enforce these protocols to ensure safety for both our competitors and also officials, spectators and various other parties involved in motorsport.”

“Motorsports a non-contact sport but this does not mean that we will let our guard down as we join the rest of the country in ensuring we flatten the Covid-19 curve, .I would also like to most sincerely thank the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage for the support they have continued to give us as we prepare for the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship calendar next year. We are on track with preparations and the timely release of the Resumption of Sport Protocols will guide us towards the right direction.”

