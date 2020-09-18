StarTimes secures Top Rank boxing, Motor racing broadcast rights

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – Pay Television Company StarTimes Media has acquired exclusive broadcast rights for the 2020 Bob Arum’s Top Rank boxing events.

This will see the broadcaster air live boxing events including various world title bouts on the roster.

Top Rank Inc. stands as one of the world’s premiere boxing promoters where for nearly half a century; it has produced some of the most exciting bouts. Top Rank’s current stable of champions include Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez and Tyson Fury.

Additionally, the company has secured Extreme E broadcast rights – the pioneering electric off-road motor racing series on a three-year agreement.

The deal will see Extreme E’s five-race global odyssey from the Arctic to the Amazon Rainforest, air live in more than 30 African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire with the first Season expected to get underway in early 2021.

Speaking on these latest developments, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Aldrine Nsubuga said, “StarTimes is delighted to add these two premium sporting events to our current rich sports offering in Kenya as we are cognizant of the strong viewership for both boxing and racing among our subscribers as we make progressive efforts bring excitement and adrenaline to our subscriber’s homes.”

The media rights will run across both the broadcaster’s terrestrial and satellite platforms including as well as on StarTimes ON mobile application key towards maximizing audience reach for the latest sports properties to join the broadcaster’s growing offering.