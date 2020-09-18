Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

StarTimes secures Top Rank boxing, Motor racing broadcast rights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – Pay Television Company StarTimes Media has acquired exclusive broadcast rights for the 2020 Bob Arum’s Top Rank boxing events.

This will see the broadcaster air live boxing events including various world title bouts on the roster.

Top Rank Inc. stands as one of the world’s premiere boxing promoters where for nearly half a century; it has produced some of the most exciting bouts. Top Rank’s current stable of champions include Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez and Tyson Fury.

Additionally, the company has secured Extreme E broadcast rights – the pioneering electric off-road motor racing series on a three-year agreement.

The deal will see Extreme E’s five-race global odyssey from the Arctic to the Amazon Rainforest, air live in more than 30 African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire with the first Season expected to get underway in early 2021.

Speaking on these latest developments, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Aldrine Nsubuga said, “StarTimes is delighted to add these two premium sporting events to our current rich sports offering in Kenya as we are cognizant of the strong viewership for both boxing and racing among our subscribers as we make progressive efforts bring excitement and adrenaline to our subscriber’s homes.”

The media rights will run across both the broadcaster’s terrestrial and satellite platforms including as well as on StarTimes ON mobile application key towards maximizing audience reach for the latest sports properties to join the broadcaster’s growing offering.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved