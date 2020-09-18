Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP for second straight year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Sept 18 – Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Friday he’ll treasure his second straight NBA Most Valuable Player award and redouble his efforts to capture a league crown.

The 25-year-old from Greece became just the third player in history to earn MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season, after Michael Jordan in 1988 and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994.

“Michael Jordan, one of the best players who’s ever done it, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said, speaking from a rooftop in Athens during the televised announcement of the award. “Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I’m from, Nigeria, where I have roots.

“Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me.”

The player dubbed the “Greek Freak” became the 12th player to win back-to-back MVPs, joining Jordan, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.

But, once again, the MVP award carries a bittersweet tinge after the top-seeded Bucks fell in five games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals in the quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Last year, Antetokounmpo won the MVP only for eventual champion Toronto to oust the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

“Obviously I would love to be still in the bubble playing games, fighting,” Antetokounmpo said. “But at the end of the day I won the award. I’m extremely blessed.

“It’s been a long journey,” Antetokounmpo added. “The people that know me, the people that know my story, you can never take these moments for granted.”

Antetokounmpo won in a landslide, receiving 85 first-place votes from a global panel of sports reporters and broadcasters, the league announced on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers star James received 16 first-place votes and the third finalist, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, did not receive any first-place votes.

The voting was based on performance from the start of the season through March 11, when play was shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It did not included the “seeding games” played when teams in contention for playoff spots once play resumed in Orlando.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in leading the Bucks to the best regular-season record in the pandemic-disrupted season.

But he had to watch from the sidelines as the Heat won game five of their semi-final series, nursing a sprained ankle suffered in game three and aggravated in game four.

– ‘I want to be a champion’ –

“Obviously, I am disappointed to not be able to help our team go to the third round,” he said. “That feeling cannot take away from this award.

“I’m happy for this award, but I want more,” he said. “I want to be a champion.”

As a veteran entering his eighth season, Antetokounmpo will be eligible to receive a supermax contract extension from the Bucks.

The Bucks reportedly plan to extend that offer as soon as they can — after the 2019-20 season officially ends.

There has been widespread speculation as to whether a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature will be happy to remain in the small market of Milwaukee.

He met with Bucks owners including Marc Lasry before heading to Greece and has indicated he’d be open to staying.

Providing he’s convinced the team is determined to invest the resources to pursue a title, Antetokounmpo said Friday, “I don’t see why not to be in Milwaukee for the next 15 years.”