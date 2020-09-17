Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Max Verstappen

Motors

Verstappen contract includes exit clause after 2021 season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 17 – Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his contract which allows him to leave Red Bull after the 2021 season, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

During the off-season and ahead of the 2020 campaign, Verstappen was one of two big names in Formula 1 to commit their futures to their respective teams.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc agreed a new five-year contract with the Scuderia in December 2019 and, one month later, Verstappen put pen to paper on a new three-year contract extension with Red Bull which expires at the end of 2023.

The Dutchman’s previously agreed contract had performance-related clauses written within the deal which could be triggered by Verstappen if the team’s performance was not competitive enough.

Those clauses have also carried over to the new deal, with Dr Helmut Marko revealing soon after the announcement of Verstappen’s that he could leave the team if engine supplier Honda decided to withdraw from the sport.

“In principle, this contract is fixed. With a normal course everything is arranged,” Marko told Motorsport-Magazin.

“We now have a contract with Honda until 2021. And a Formula 1 car without an engine, that will of course be a difficult story.”

But, away from Honda’s future and its link to Verstappen’s potential plans, there is another clause relating to performance again – just like there was in Verstappen’s previous deal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Actually Max has a permanent contract until the end of 2021”, Helmut Marko is quoted as having told German news outlet Sport1.

“We are well aware that we need to provide him with a competitive engine.”

Verstappen has hit a little rough patch of late after a run of six consecutive podium finishes was ended by back-to-back DNFs at Monza and Mugello.

The Dutchman said he was “getting sick of it” after Honda’s recent reliability problems ended his Tuscan Grand Prix on the opening lap and he has also seemingly ruled out challenging for the World title in 2021 as well with the regulations remaining relative stable.

“I hope that we will be closer to Mercedes next year but I don’t think we will beat them,” Verstappen told ORF.

“With the Coronavirus [delaying the new regs] you can’t change that much about the car. But I hope that there will be a new direction for us in 2022 with the new regulations.”

“If you are so far away and you are also too slow, that won’t happen. We still want to win every weekend. But the championship is over.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved